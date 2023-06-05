SHTA’s Job Fair Included in St Maarten Innovations, Initiatives and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE)

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On June 1st, 2023 SHTA Announced, in conjunction with R4CR; SHTA’s October 27-28 St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) will host a special Job Fair component comparable to the ones organized by the association in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In addition, a complementary 10-part course will be offered over the summer months to strengthen the candidates’ position in the labor market. Support for the program is being provided by the R4CR foundation.

The fourth edition of SMILE will be held on October 27th – 28th. SMILE brings together small and large businesses, NGO’s and government entities in an attempt to inspire innovation, sustainability and networking. Its 2022 edition received 350 representatives representing 129 companies and hosted 20 masterclasses and workshops centered on innovation, sustainability, marketing, human relations strategies and business updates provided by international as well as local speakers.

Its job seeker program on the road to SMILE will kick off on July 4th with an in-depth coaching and matchmaking program, carefully designed to empower job seekers with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in today’s competitive labor market. From resume and motivation letter writing to job interview training, business etiquette, elevator pitch and self-presentation, personal finance, and customer service, these masterclasses will equip individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary for success. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with prospective employers on the SMILE event grounds during the forum, opening doors to a multitude of career possibilities.

Coaching over the summer and admission to the October event is complimentary for St. Maarteners seeking employment. The October event will host over 20 inspirational and educational workshops, delivered by local industry professionals, geared toward job seekers to sharpen their skills and broaden their knowledge.

By introducing surveys that capture job seekers’ preferences and interests, SHTA will enhance matching opportunities with the vacancies listed by esteemed companies participating in the event. This way, SHTA aims to provide insights into the evolving needs and opportunities within the labor market, empowering both job seekers and employers alike.

SHTA expresses its appreciation to the R4CR Foundation for their invaluable collaboration in making the SMILE Job Fair a reality. The R4CR program, financed by the Government of the Netherlands through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau). Locally, the VNGI (International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities) manages the R4CR program in close cooperation with the 4C Foundation and other local partners.

More information about the fourth, 2023 SMILE event can be found at www.smilesintmaarten.com. SMILE calls on job seekers and companies looking for employees to contact info@shta.com.

SMILE also thanks its 2023 supporters Grant Thornton, Dynaf, the Department of Culture of MECYS, and the University of St. Martin for supporting SMILE’s fourth edition.