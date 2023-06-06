President of the Integrity Chamber elected to Senate 

PHILIPSDBURG, Sint Maarten — The President of the Integrity Chamber, Mrs. H.W. (Rian) Vogels, was elected to the Dutch Senate (Eerste Kamer), as a member of the VVD party.

As a result of the election and in accordance with the incompatible functions listed in Article 4, paragraph 1 of the National Ordinance Integrity Chamber, Vogels will be resigning from her position as President.

Vogels is the first President of the Integrity Chamber of Sint Maarten. She was appointed by Kingdom Decree per January 1, 2020 for a term of three years on the binding recommendation of her fellow members, Rafael Boasman and Hans Lodder, and was reappointed on January 1, 2023 for a second term. Vogels will resign effective October 1, 2023.

As the first President of the Integrity Chamber and a former Judge, Vogels provided valuable insight and assistance in the start-up and growth of the organisation. The Integrity Chamber congratulates Vogels on her election in the Dutch Senate and wishes her success in her new role.

For more information about the Integrity Chamber, visit the website at www.integritychamber.sx.