Marigot, Saint Martin — Lately Junior Golf SXM had their Awards Gala at Marigot Yacht Club. This Gala was to signify the closing of the part year 2022 going into 2023.

There were 75 junior full-time participants on a weekly basis at Mullet Bay Golf Course. An additional 25 participants came from time to time. The active schools participating were CIA, Learning Unlimited, Sister Regina Primary School, St Dominic Primary School, Seventh Day Adventist School. Independent children (Schools less than 4 kids) were from St Joseph Primary School, Sister Magda School, Charlotte Brookson Academy, Hillside Academy, Ecole Jean de La Fontaine and homeschooled children.

Awards were handed out for the R&A 2023 Junior Golf SXM Open and other additional awards were given for various other tournaments throughout this past Junior Golf season. On hand were Board Members, James Park (Junior Golf Board Member), Jan Peter Holtland (Tournament Board Member) and Keith Graham (President SMGA).

The top 25 golfers from this past season received recognition, as they received their Certificate of Completion for their specific level, as well as a medal. Then the top 10 finalists from the Open were awarded their medals and trophies.

The evening was graciously hosted by Marigot Yacht Club. Special thanks to Roberta Ceccarelli for being the Master of Ceremonies, as she interviewed the children throughout the evening.

Detailed were the results of The 2023 R&A Junior SXM Open.

1st Place – Arhan Baharani – Learning Unlimited Age12

2nd Place – Maxime Rosa – L’Ecole Au Bord de L’Eau Age 8

3rd Place – Elia Bevilacqua – L’Ecole Jean De La Fontaine – Age 12

4th Place – Amir Baharani St. Maarten Montessori Age 10

5th Place – Jaden Rumnit – Sr. Regina Age 12

6th Place Ben Aardema – Sr. Regina Age 10

The Junior Golf Program continues in October with exciting opportunities of not only learning golf but golf etiquette, the R&A 2024 Junior Golf SXM Open, the SMGA Drive Chip & Putt Tournament, Parent & Child Tournament and the 3 Country Tournament.

For more information or if you’d like your school or child to participate, you can contact us at: Email: golfsxm@gmail.com — WhatsApp +59 0690 77 07 81

You can also follow us on:

Instagram @junior_golf_sxm

Facebook Junior Golf Academy SXM