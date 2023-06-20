Governor working visit to Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — From Monday June 19 until Friday June 23, 2023, His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly will pay a working visit to Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba. He will be meeting with the Governors of both Curaçao and Aruba, the Prime Ministers of Curaçao and Aruba and the presidents of parliaments of Curaçao and Aruba.

In addition he will visit the military bases Parera in Curacao and Savaneta in Aruba.

In Curaçao the Governor will also meet the President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the Vice President of the Joint Court and the US Consul General. In Bonaire the Governor will be received by the acting governor of Bonaire and the acting kingdom representative.

This working visit is part of the introductory visits that the Governor is making during his first year as Governor.