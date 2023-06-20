Governor Baly attended the openings-ceremony of the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On June 17, 2023 His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, attended the openings-ceremony of the Special Olympic World Games.

Together with Minister Samuel of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport the Governor joined the Sint Maarten delegation when entering the Olympic stadium in Berlin during the Opening Ceremony.

Earlier in the day the Governor joined the Global Forum for Inclusion which is part of the opening weekend of the Special Olympic World Games.

The Global Forum of Inclusion is an interdisciplinary effort to discuss how to jointly implement the UN Conventions on Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainability development goals.