Fiber damage disrupts Flow Service

Contractor performing roadside works damages critical infrastructure

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – Flow customers in select neighborhoods of Sint Maarten are currently impacted by an outage to their Flow Internet and Chippie Mobile service.

The interruption follows damage to an important part of the company’s subterranean infrastructure on Bush Road, where a third party was performing underground works on other telecommunications cabling. During the course of these works, the contractor caused significant damage to the Flow infrastructure, which supplies connectivity to several neighborhoods on the island.

The outage impacts customers located in the Dutch Quarter, Union Farm, St. Peters, South Reward, Mary’s Fancy, Saunders, St. John’s Estate, Betty’s Estate, Ebenezer, LB Scott Road neighborhoods. Flow sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the customers affected and appreciates their patience as teams work on restoration.

Flow assures customers that the technical teams will continue to work diligently on repairing the extensive damage for soonest restoration. Service is expected to restore fully during the course of Wednesday evening.