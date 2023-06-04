4th Annual Islandpreneur Live takes place June 29-30 

Entrepreneurial and Financial Leaders share proven strategies in person at Islandpreneur Live

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten — Islandpreneur Live is the premier entrepreneurship event designed to empower and equip entrepreneurs and innovators on the islands to be digitally enabled and access global markets. Started during the height of the pandemic in 2020, this event has attracted global entrepreneurs and leaders such as Jeff Hoffman co-founder of Priceline.com and former chairman of Global Entrepreneurship Network, Evan Carmichael, venture capitalist turned youtuber with more than 3 million subscribers and senior executives of MicroSoft.

On June 29 & 30 at Simpson Bay Beach Resort, Islandpreneur Live goes from a virtual summit to a vital experience. Hosted by Leslie Samuel, internationally recognized online business coach and revered master of ceremony, Islandpreneur Live brings together some of the best financial and entrepreneurial minds to enable serious entrepreneurs and business owners to take their ideas to the next level. Over the course of two (2) days, there will be in-person workshops and masterclasses, panel discussion, demo by Stanford University on a possible payment solution, and a pitch competition.

Some of the featured interactive sessions will show how to turn an idea into a profitable business and how to get capital ready and attract investors. There will even be live workshops that will teach attendees how to use artificial intelligence to start a business and boost sales.

This year, Islandpreneur Live will have the U.S. Chief of Mission to the Dutch Caribbean, Margy Bond as a keynote. The U.S. The Consulate has been instrumental in fostering relationships with key U.S. partners to increase economic security and progress in the region and especially in the Dutch Caribbean. This includes championing an independent project with Stanford University students to address online payment challenges for those who want to engage in ecommerce.

International featured speakers with more than 60 years of experience combined include Christy Brown, a serial entrepreneur based in Atlanta, Georgia with four successful exits; Shila Nieves- Burney, founder and managing director of Zane Ventures, a venture capitalist firm focused on underserved founders, and Jeff Johnson, cofounder of Kwontum.io a consultancy on guiding business technology founders through the complexities of fundraising, operational growth, scaling and technology deployment.

A unique component of Islandpreneur Live this year is the Islandpreneur Pitch Competition where talented ‘islandpreneurs’ will get an opportunity to pitch their business ideas. The top 5-10 islandpreneurs will gain valuable insights from our experts and possibly gain access to funding.

Islandpreneur equips island-based entrepreneurs and creators to embrace digital tools, accelerate growth, profitably scale their businesses and expand globally. It does so through media and a variety of entrepreneurship development programs. Official partners include the Ministry of Finance and TelEm N.V. the official telecommunications provider.

Access Pass for Islandpreneur Live is $97 for both days. There is limited seating. To learn more and register, visit https://islandpreneur.splashthat.com/ or email the team at hello@islandpreneur.co. For regular updates, stay connected on Facebook www.fb.com/iamislandpreneur.