TRIBUTE TROUP Delivers Another Spectacular Performance with Three Sold-Out Shows

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The TRIBUTE TROUP, under the leadership of DJ Jansen de Jong and Joost de Jong Jansen has once again wowed audiences with their incredible talent and dedication. Ten professional ladies worked tirelessly to create a show that left audiences in awe, and due to popular demand, they have decided to give another double performance on June 18th, 2023 at 4pm and 7pm in the BLACK BOX THEATRE @ NIA (John Larmonie Center, Long Wall Rd #20, Philipsburg)

The TRIBUTE TROUP’s latest show was so good that even the goats didn’t want to leave!

That’s why they’ve decided to give another performance, so you can come and relax, burst out laughing, and maybe even shed a tear. You’ll definitely leave happy, and best of all, it’s free of charge. Donations are extremely appreciated, so please give generously.

On a very important note, please leave your goats at home. We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the show without any distractions.

So mark your calendars and get ready for another unforgettable performance from the TRIBUTE TROUP. Tadaaaaaaaaaaaa!

Make your reservations through WhatsApp messages only on +17215807174.

For more information check our Instagram and Facebook: Tribute Troupe.