The Netherlands signs an accord with Aruba and Sint Maarten on cooperation in the field of renewable energy

The Netherlands strengthens cooperation with Aruba and Sint Maarten in the field of renewable energy. The countries agreed to this today, during the first Caribbean Climate and Energy Conference (CCEC), which is taking place on Aruba from the 10th to the 12th of May.

The CCEC features a broad group of organizations, islands and countries with islands from both the Caribbean and beyond. The Netherlands and Aruba aim to use the conference to promote closer cooperation on climate action between small islands worldwide. Examples of topics to be discussed include inclusive energy transition and financing of all these plans.

At the conference, the Netherlands will sign a so-called Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with both Sint Maarten and Aruba. The collaboration focuses on various renewable energy technologies, such as wind energy, green hydrogen, solar energy and energy storage. In the accord, agreements were made on the exchange of staff and scientific and technological knowledge and, for example, setting up joint working groups and research projects.

Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy: “Islands are already on the front line of climate change. If we do not act, the effects will become ever greater and possibly even irreversible. That is why the government wants to ensure that islands such as Aruba and Sint-Maarten do not stay behind in the transition. That is also climate justice for me.”

Prime Minister of Aruba, Evelyn Wever-Croes: “Aruba is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, with a strong and resilient economy. Energy will become an important economic pillar. There are many opportunities for Aruba itself, but also within the Kingdom. The signed MoU is an important step in this direction, cause If we really want to implement changes, we should join efforts.”

Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria Jacobs: “If my previous discussions and lobbying have provided any insight, it is that there is great importance for Sint Maarten to be part of the discussions where it pertains to green energy and sustainable development for our island. With the signing of this MoU we are poised to make great strides for the sustainability and long awaited energy transition Sint Maarten envisions.”