Teen Awards Program Statia prepares for upcoming Awards Gala

ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius — Founded on December 11, 2022, the Remarkable Teen Awards St. Eustatius is a program designed to recognize and award young leaders in a variety of categories.

The initiative offers a meaningful way for the community to support and encourage its youth in their pursuit of education, leadership, personal growth, and excellence. By fostering positivity and productivity, it aims to promote a more affirmative outlook among the youth.

The award programme follows a structured timeline, beginning with the announcement of the categories and then moving on to the nomination phase. The objective is to inspire Statia’s youth to embody positive attitudes and strive for ambitious goals.

This year, 14 individuals have been nominated, and each of them will be honored with an award in one of the following categories:

1. Ambassadorial Excellence

2. Leadership & Volunteerism

3. Personal Decision to Change

4. Spiritual Commitment

5. A Spirit of Hope

6. Entrepreneurship

7. Performing Arts

8. Youth Activism

9. Scholar Athlete

10. Sport