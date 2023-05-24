Sint Maarten Police Investigate Vandalism of vehicles 

The Sint Maarten Police force is actively conducting investigations into incidents involving the vandalism of window panes on two private vehicles on the L.B Scott road over. It has been reported that students were responsible for these acts of destruction by throwing stones.

The Sint Maarten Police force urges parents to engage in a constructive dialogue with their children regarding this unacceptable and criminal behavior. Such acts not only carry severe consequences for the minors involved but also pose potential repercussions for their parents.

KPSM kindly request parents to emphasize the importance of responsible conduct and respect for others property to their children. By doing so, we can foster a culture of accountability and discourage such destructive behavior.

The Sint Maarten Police Department appreciates the cooperation of the community in this matter and encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in our investigations. Together, we can uphold the values of our community and create a safer environment for all.

Anyone with information about these incidents to contact KPSM on +1 721-5422222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten –

Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.