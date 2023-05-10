Searches conducted at residence of a former Minister

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — (Public Prosecutor Press Release) — On Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, multiple searches have been conducted under the direction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (RC) at the suspects residence and workplaces. On the same day more searches have been conducted at the residences of other accomplices.

The house searches are part of a criminal investigation called “Jasmine”. This investigation focusses on several project tenders, as well as issued permits. The suspicion concerns abusement of position, the commitment of fraud and forgery, and the acceptance of bribery.

The “Jasmine” investigation is being conducted by the National Detectives (Landsrecherche), with assistance from the Criminal Investigation Team RST, under the direction of the Public Prosecutors Office of St. Maarten and the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The investigation is ongoing.



UPDATE:

Emmanuel: “I will not permit false narratives, justice system to be weaponized against me”