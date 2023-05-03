Royal Anguilla Police Force New Commissioner of Police Mr Robert Muir Clark

ANGUILLA — This morning, Mr Robert Muir Clark formally took up post as the Royal Anguilla Police Force Commissioner of Police at a brief ceremony held at the Governor’s Office, Old Ta.

The new Commissioner brings to the post more than 30 years of operational policing experience with extensive Firearms Command, Public Order Command, Roads and Community Policing expertise. He has a proven record of accomplishment of implementing successful organisational development, change and innovation in policing practices.

Mr Clark joins the Royal Anguilla Police Force from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, where he has served as the Chief Superintendent for the last two and half years and prior to that served as a Superintendent for 15 years.

The new Commissioner of Police thanked HE the Governor, the Hon. Premier and the people of Anguilla for placing their trust in him to be their next Commissioner of Police. He said: ‘I pledge to work in partnership with all communities and partners to build a Force that has the confidence of the service the Royal Anguilla Police Force deliver. I want the communities to see that the RAPF is visible, accessible, responsive and victim focused; and to build a sustainable community Force which is respectful of our environment and of everyone on island.

The Hon. Premier said “A warm welcome to Anguilla, when I first spoke to Commissioner Clark during his interview process we spoke on four areas of concern to me, community policing, increased gun and gang related crime, road traffic crime and the morale of the Royal Anguillian Police Force. I look forward to working with the new Commissioner on these matters and how we can improve them”.

Her Excellency the Governor said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Robert Muir Clark as the new Commissioner of Police. Mr. Clark brings a wealth of senior level strategic, operational and community based policing experience, which will be of benefit as the Royal Anguilla Police Force with its partner agencies seeks to ensure the safety and security of our island. He has a strong track record of dedicated public service and I am confident his committed service will continue as he serves the interests of our community.’

As part of first duties in post, the Commissioner of Police attended a meeting of the National Security Council, where he received briefings on key national security issues including crime trends, border security, child protection and safeguarding, civil enforcement and wider criminal justice matters.