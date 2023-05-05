Public meeting of Parliament regarding National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance Social-Economic Council to expand the scope of the Council’s advisory function

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 5, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday, at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Prime Minister, Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs, will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening Sociaal-Economische Raad ter uitbreiding van de reikwijdte van de adviesfunctie van de Raad (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-163) (IS/1285/2021-2022 d.d. 5 september 2022)

(National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance Social-Economic Council to expand the scope of the Council’s advisory function (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-163))

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament