Last tickets available for the 1st e-SXM business seminar this Saturday

There is currently a lot of positive anticipation for the 1st e-SXM Business Seminar, hosted in St. Maarten, this Saturday May 27th! A lot of companies and individuals have already signed up and it promises to be a sold-out event. With such a wealth of knowledge by international speakers at the event, it is definitely an event not to miss. The seminar aims to empower business owners, executives, and aspiring entrepreneurs in the digital age. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from renowned international speakers who specialize in social media, e-commerce, customer service, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This half-day event, will be held at the Simpson Bay Convention Center form 8 am.

Keynote speakers include Ramon Ray, a small business expert from New York, Miri Rodriguez, representing Microsoft USA, Ryo Zsun, the ‘Culture Maestro’ at Zappos, Diederik Kemmerling and Eslaine Croes from The Lab Marketing Agency in Aruba. The speaker will be arriving on St. Maarten on Thursday.



In addition to the keynote presentations, the seminar will feature interactive panel discussions with local influencers such as Joy Carty, Ife Badejo, Ian Lajoie, and more. These discussions will provide attendees with actionable steps, strategies, and practical insights to enhance their business operations, customer engagement, and overall growth.

The E-SXM Business Seminar welcomes individuals from all industries who seek inspiration and personal or professional growth. Tickets for the event are priced at $95 per person and can be purchased at Van Dorp Simpson Bay or online at www.e-sxm.biz.

The seminar extends its gratitude to its partners, including RBC, Guardian Group, Cpost, TELEm, Benu, St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce, Chambre Consulaire Interprofessionnelle de Saint Martin, Trakx Design & Printin, Sax Car Rental, and Simpson Bay Resort, for their support.