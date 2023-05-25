Integrity Chamber Invites the Public to Participate Virtually in the Integrity Symposium

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On May 26, 2023 at the American University of the Caribbean, the Integrity Chamber will host its first  Integrity Symposium. This symposium, with the theme: “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”, will aim  to stimulate a national discussion and offer new ideas about the foundational elements of integrity for  

building a stronger Sint Maarten. The symposium is invite only, however, the public can participate  virtually via the Integrity Chamber’s Facebook and YouTube pages.  

The symposium will include an official opening by the Prime Minister, an address by the president of  the Integrity Chamber, Mrs. H.W. (Rian) Vogels, and keynotes by Mr. Dion M. Abdool of Transparency  International and Professor Emeritus Trevor Munroe of National Integrity Action.  

One of the highlights of the Integrity Symposium is its panel discussion. Participants, both in person  and online, will have the opportunity to ask relevant questions to the panelists, which include the  keynote speakers and members of the Integrity Chamber, Mr. Rafael Boasman and Mr. Hans Lodder.  

The event will be streamed on the
Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/IntegrityChamberSXM
and  the
YouTube page at: www.youtube.com/@integritychambersintmaarten 

More information about the Integrity Symposium can be found on the website at  www.integritychamber.sx/symposium.

