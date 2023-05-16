E-SXM Business Seminar: Personal and Business Growth on May 27 in St. Maarten

Philipsburg – After sold out editions on the islands of Aruba and Curacao, St. Maarten , is thrilled to announce its first E-SXM Business Seminar on Saturday May 27th 2023. With leading international speakers from the USA and Caribbean, attendees will learn the latest in social media, e-commerce, chat gpt, customer service experience, innovation and entrepreneurship. A prestigious event designed to empower everyone in the digital age. The seminar will take place at the Simpson Bay Convention Center and will be a half day event starting from 8 am.

The E-SXM Business Seminar aims to equip business owners, executives, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. With technology transforming industries and creating new opportunities, staying ahead of the curve is vital for sustainable success.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from distinguished industry experts and thought leaders, The seminar will provide a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration, fostering valuable connections among professionals from various sectors.

Keynote speakers at the event include:

From New York, Ramon Ray will teach attendees how to dominate the market and be sought after with the latest trends in facebook, Instagram, tik tok and more. Ramon is a small business expert and has even interviewed Barack Obama. Also joining from Microsoft USA is Miri Rodriguez. Rodriguez travels around the world to teach how important storytelling is for a brand. The future of storytelling, Real-time and relevant brand storytelling hacks for impact is her topic. Another speaker from Las Vegas is Mr. Ryo Zsun. Ryo is the ‘Culture Maestro’ at the largest online shoe retailer Zappos owned by Amazon. He will share the ins and outs about customer service and how to understand the reason companies need to over exceed their clients’ expectations. From Aruba, Diederik Kemmerling and Eslaine Croes (The Lab Marketing Agency) will share practical tips based on data from St.Maarten & The Caribbean for a successful social media strategy and the how you can use Chat GPT / Artificial Intelligence within your organization.

In addition to the informative keynote presentations, the seminar will feature interactive panel discussions with local influencers like Ife Badejo, Ian~Ian Lajoie, Thomas Roggendorf and more. Attendees can expect to gain practical insights, strategies, and actionable steps to enhance their business operations, engage customers, and drive growth.

“We are excited to host the E-SXM Business Seminar, a flagship event dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs in the digital age,” said Mark Benson Denz, Co-founder of E-SXM Business Seminar. “Our goal is to equip professionals and students with the latest knowledge and tools to navigate the rapidly changing business landscape, embrace digital transformation, and unlock their full potential for success.”

The E-SXM Business Seminar is open to everyone in any kind of industry that wants to be inspired and grow either personally and /or professionally. Tickets are $95 per person available at Van Dorp Simpson Bay and online at www.e-sxm.biz



A massive thank you to the partners RBC, Guardian Group, Cpost, TELEm, Benu, St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce, Trakx , Sax Car Rental & Simpson Bay Resort.