E.S.M. was arrested by the SWAT team

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On the evening of April 29, 2023, the Swat team of the St. Maarten Police Force arrested the suspect, E.S.M., related to the shooting incident which took place on March 26, 2023, at a Kimsha Beach . This arrest took place at the Princess Juliana International Airport after the suspect disembarked from a flight.

Following arrest, the suspect was taken to the Philipsburg police station for arraignment . As part of the investigation, the Major Crimes team also questioned the suspect. After being questioned, the suspect was remanded in custody pending further investigation.

Despite the fact that the suspect has been detained the Major Crimes team continues to ask for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with knowledge or information about this incident are urged by detectives to contact KPSM’s Major Crimes Department on +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223 or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300.