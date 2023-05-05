Continuation Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament meeting regarding presentation on the Spatial Development Strategy (2030)

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (CVROMI) of Parliament will meet on May 5, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on January 18, 2023, will be reconvened on Friday at 10:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, Mr. Egbert J. Doran will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on the Spatial Development Strategy (2030) (IS/017/2022-2023 dated September 15, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament