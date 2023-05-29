AN OPEN LETTER TO ALL EVENT ORGANIZERS WHO USE THE CARIBE LUMBER BALL PARK (THE CRICKET FIELD IN CUL DE SAC)

We appeal to all sports (cricket), school, church, and organizers of private events to your sense of consideration for the residents of Isis Road to keep the volume of the music and of the microphone at your event at a level that is appropriate and within acceptable limits within our residential area. We all share this area and everyone must do their part to ensure good cooperation so everyone can feel comfortable. Unfortunately, this is currently not the case.

Noise pollution, defined as any level of noise that is harmful or annoying, is a major (health) issue in St. Maarten. Recreation, (sports) entertainment, and church meetings are enjoyable activities but should not be had at the expense nor detriment to others.

The excessively loud volume from events on the cricket field disturbs the (mental and physical) rest of residents and also results in health issues: headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, muffled ears, and raised blood pressure. You don’t know who’s ill in bed, who’s perhaps studying, or even who is working from home.

Please be responsible. Be respectful. Be considerate. Be kind.

We hope this letter will be read by those to whom conscience we appeal and that positive change will result.

To all other residents, if noise pollution is a problem in your neighborhood, SPEAK OUT about it. You shouldn’t have to silently suffer and accept it because it’s NOT acceptable! You, we all, have a CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT to enjoy undisturbed peace and quiet on our properties and in our homes!

Sincerely,

Beverly Mae Nisbeth

And fellow residents of Isis Road, Cul de Sac