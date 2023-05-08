35-year-old male from Emerald Estate Anguilla shot dead

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Sunday, 7th May 2023, just before 11:00 pm, our officers responded to a report of shots fired in Long Path, Anguilla. As a result, we can confirm that a 35-year-old male from Emerald Estate Long Path sustained injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the district medical doctor.

Our forensic team has processed the area, and we have commenced an investigation into this matter. Family liaison officers have been appointed to the family, and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Robert Clark, has been updating all relevant persons on the progress of the investigation.”

As we conduct our inquiries, we are appealing for information that can assist with this investigation. If you can help, don’t hesitate to contact us at 264-497-2333/5333 or submit a report to our 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐠𝐨𝐯.𝐚𝐢/𝟗𝟏𝟏. Additionally, feel free to speak with any officer you are comfortable with. 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠!