Victim in Critical but Stable Condition Following Stabbing at Festival Village

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The police of Sint Maarten are currently investigating, a stabbing occurred at Festival Village at around 1:00 am early morning of Sunday April 16th, 2023. The male victim, who received several stab wounds to his upper body, was treated on the scene by medical personnel before being rushed to SMMC. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident, and the reason for the stabbing is still unknown. Police are asking for the public’s help, particularly from those who were in the Festival Village area and witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information with about these shootings should contact detectives via + 1 721 542 2222 ext.106, or 175, the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available.

