PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The unions ABVO and NAPB held an urgent meeting with the police chief and management team regarding the developments and recent concerns of their loyal members working at KPSM.

The agenda topics included safety& security of our police officers, community of Sint Maarten, revelers and visitors during the carnival season.

In addition, the integrity of the organization, particularly as it relates to the credibility of the workers was discussed.

Parties agreed that it was a very positive meeting on a strategic level, however the unions indicated that they are awaiting a written proposal from the Minister of Justice in regards to the way forward.