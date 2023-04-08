U.S. Senate Passed The Bill To Allow Unvaccinated Travel On May 11

The Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution formally declaring an end to the COVID-19 national emergency.

A GOP-led resolution to end the COVID-19 national emergency that has been in effect since 2020 was approved by the Senate on Wednesday.

The upper chamber approved the proposal by a vote of 68 to 23. The Senate last year approved an identical measure sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), but the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives rejected it.

This year, the House approved it by a vote of 229 to 197, with 11 Democrats voting with all Republicans. Last year, President Biden threatened to veto the bill.

Instead of threatening a veto this year, he spoke out against the proposal in a policy statement before the House vote.

On Wednesday, however, he said he would sign the bill. The national emergency will end then on May 11.