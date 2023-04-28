SZV SECURES BUILDING PERMIT FOR OWN OFFICE, BOOSTING COMMUNITY HEALTH AND TECH IN ST. MAARTEN

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — Social & Health Insurances (SZV) announced an important milestone in the trajectory of the construction of its own state-of-the-art office building and wellness center. Issued on Friday, April 21, 2023, the permit marks a significant milestone for SZV and St. Maarten, as the project is set to become a unique landmark and a catalyst for innovative technology and wellness initiatives in the country.

“The new office building will not only symbolize our commitment to providing cutting-edge services to our clients, but will also have a positive impact on the entire community. This project demonstrates our commitment to contributing to a future-ready, healthy and thriving community in St. Maarten and revolutionizing the way public services are provided in the region.” said the Director of SZV, Mr. Glen A. Carty

This development marks an important milestone for the project, which is set to save SZV on average two (2) million Antillian guilders per year on rent. The selection of a contractor for the construction of the new office building and wellness center is the next step in bringing this project to life. Construction is set to begin in Q4 of 2023 and once completed, will stand as a testament to SZV’s commitment to excellence, health, and innovation in St. Maarten.



According to Minister Egbert Doran, “The Ministry is pleased with the progress made by the signing of this building permit. It marks another milestone for SZV by clearing the path for construction to begin an Government benefits from the long lease agreement where the long lease fees will be used to offset Government’s outstanding debt with SZV. I look forward to a building that not only meets our criteria but also stands as a central point where persons of the community can be encouraged and assisted to lead healthier lives.”

Emphasizing the importance of sports and physical activity for the health and well-being of citizens, the Masterplan for the development of the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex area includes the upgrades of the surrounding sport facilities. The upgraded sports facilities include upgrading the two tennis courts and one full-size multi-purpose field for basketball, netball, volleyball, football, hockey, and the integration and upgrade of the existing playground. SZV will have an advisory role to the Department of Sport and the NSI in plans for the upgrade of the sports facilities.

“I would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Ministry of VROMI for the continued collaboration and diligence in providing service and support the different phases of this project. This entire project cannot be realized without the collaboration and cooperation of our government partners, in particular the Ministry of VSA, Ministry of VROMI and Ministry of Finance, notwithstanding the support of our stakeholders in the health care sector and wider-community. With joint efforts, we will bring an innovative, eco-friendly building and wellness & sports hub to life, serving as a landmark for the region.” – Mr. Glen A. Carty, Director of SZV.