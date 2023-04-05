SMMC to conduct fire evacuation drill on April 5th 

CAY HILL — St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will conduct a fire evacuation drill on Wednesday, April 5th 2023 at 10:30 am. The drill will last approximately one (1) hour during which the fire alarm system will be activated and actors portraying patients will be evacuated as real-life patients would be during a fire to ensure that in the event of a fire, all staff and patients are evacuated safely and without incidents.

The purpose of the drill is to provide employees with the opportunity to practice working together in a crisis situation, refresh staff knowledge of hospital evacuation procedures and evacuation techniques, test critical communications in a crisis situation, and practice working together with outside agencies.

During the drill, noise from the fire alarm system can be expected as well as the flow of involved staff and actors to SMMC’s evacuation assembly point located at the generator house in the main parking lot. During the drill, Outpatient appointments and all other hospital activities will continue as normal.

SMMC thanks the public for its understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.