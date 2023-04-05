R4CR to host Round-6 funding information sessions US$750K available in grants for CSOs

Philipsburg – On Wednesday April 12th, R4CR will host the first of three (3) information sessions for civil society organizations (CSOs) and non-profit organizations (NPOs) on how to secure a grant during the 6th round of project financing. This session will be held in person at the R4CR office and will be repeated on Thursday April 13. A special online “ZOOM” session is scheduled for Monday April 17th for those who cannot attend in person.

Officially named “Resources for Community Resilience”, the R4CR program includes a grant scheme as funding mechanism for community and social rehabilitation initiatives on Sint Maarten as well as focusing on improving the capacity of local CSOs in reconstruction and resilience activities post hurricane Irma. Project activities by locally registered CSOs that are eligible for funding can cover subject areas such as neighborhood initiatives, sports, nature/environment, culture, poverty relief, day care centers/after school programs, youth employment, skills development, psycho-social support or preventing gender-based violence.

The upcoming information sessions will mark the sixth time that R4CR is organizing such gatherings prior to the official call for proposals. The total available envelope for Round-6 is US$750,000 with a maximum of US$90,000 for a single CSO project or US$120,000 for a collaborative project with two or more CSOs.

Since the launch of R4CR in 2020 the program has supported 63 small scale projects, disbursed or committed approximately US$ 3.2 million to local CSOs and provided free training (in collaboration with 4C Foundation/NPOwer) to strengthen the capacity of local organizations.

The information sessions will be held at the R4CR office (Illidge Road 60 – the former WIB branch office) from 6:30-8:00 PM and the ‘Zoom’ video conference session will be online from 6:30PM-7:30 PM.

Online registrations are required due to limited seating (max 16 persons per session) for the in-person sessions. Interested CSOs or NPOs can register online by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/R4CR-Registration-Infosessions-Round6. The code for the online Zoom session will be sent after registration.

The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The latter is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau). The R4CR program is locally managed by the VNGI (International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities) in close cooperation with 4C Foundation and other local partners.

For more information about the R4CR program or an overview of all current projects please visit www.r4cr.org or the Facebook page (R4CRSXM).