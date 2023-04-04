New Head of Investigation of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force appointed.

BES — Steven Senior will take office as the new Head of Investigation of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) as of the 1st of April 2023. On January 13, the former Head of Investigation, Mr. Alwyn Braaf, was installed as Chief of Police of the KPCN. As a result, a vacancy for a new Head of Investigation of the KPCN was opened.

Steven Senior has 22 years of experience within the KPCN Investigation Department, but began his career within law enforcement in 1998 as a Basic Police Care Officer and has grown in rank over the years. In the year 2001, Mr. Senior moved to the Investigation Department as a detective until 2017 when he was appointed as a Chief of Investigation.

Mr. Steven Senior has been nominated by the Minister of Justice and Security to the King for appointment as the new Head of Investigation of the KPCN.