NAGICO Insurances shows appreciation to Veteran Fire Officers in honor of the celebration of Firefighter’s Week

PHILIPSBURG — Five Veteran Fire Officers were recognized yesterday by NAGICO Insurances, for their years of service and contribution to our island.

NAGICO collaborated with the Firefighters Foundation, which hosted a week of activities to commemorate International Firefighters Week. The activities kicked off with a Church Service, a Basketball and Domino tournament and a Fundraiser Dance. Firefighters Week is celebrated each year, from March 25th – April 1st.

The veteran Officers recognized were Winston Salomon, Luis Pantophlet, Norman Peterson, Carl Ellis, and Marlin Hughes. “This is a small token of our appreciation to these firemen, because in the grand scheme of things, the sacrifices made by Firefighters cannot be measured, we can never repay our Frontline workers for what they do for us on a daily basis,” Eric Ellis, Head of NAGICO St. Maarten said. “So, this is simply our way to recognize and say thank you to our firefighters, for putting your lives on the line to ensure that we and our community remain safe.”