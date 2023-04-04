Minister Dijkgraaf to visit Saba, Sint Eustatius & Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science) will be visiting Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten from April 2nd to April 5th. The visit will revolve around the Ministerial Four-country Consultation for Education, Culture and Science, and the commemoration of slavery on the islands. Minister Dijkgraaf is the coordinating minister for the Slavery Memorial Year.

The overview below shows the visits and discussions the minister will have with various parties on the islands.

Sint Maarten

During his visit to Sint Maarten, the minister will also meet the Governor of Sint Maarten, which will be followed by a visit to the minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports, Mr. Rodolphe E. Samuel. Minister Dijkgraaf will then visit Sint Maarten University and the NIPA to conclude his visit to the island.

Saba

On Saba, minister Dijkgraaf will be received by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. He will then meet with the Executive Council and the Island Council. The main themes that will be addressed during the visit are Education, the Slave trade and the challenges related to the transition into advanced education.To conclude his visit the minister will also visit the Saba Heritage Center.

Sint Eustatius

Minister Dijkgraaf will be speaking to the Executive Council and Island Council on Sint Eustatius. The minister will then visit the Gwendolyn van Putten school. In the afternoon, he will visit the Planetarium, which will be followed by a guided tour of Oranjestad, the Godett Plantation and Fort Amsterdam, so that he can acquire knowledge in his role as coordinating minister for the Slavery Memorial Year.