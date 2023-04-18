In Statia: Stabbing with two injured



Sint Eustatius, Oranjestad — In the night hours on Saturday, April 15th , a fight took place on the Paramira-weg on St. Eustatius, which ended in a stabbing. A finger of the perpetrator was also chopped off by a third person, presumably with a machete.

The victim of the stabbing and the perpetrator of the stabbing were transported to Sint Maarten by air ambulance for medical treatment. A minor suspect with initials I.S.P. was arrested for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and attempted manslaughter.

Investigation into this case is ongoing.