Heyliger-Marten extremely concerned about current unrest. Requests urgent question hour with Minister of Justice

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday morning, MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten requested a question hour with the Minister of Justice to answer 14 questions related to the ongoing issues with the placement of Justice Ministry workers.

“The recent reports about industrial action have me extremely concerned for the safety of my country and all who live or visit here. I completely understand the frustration of our force and continue to support their cause. However, the safety and the well-being of my country is my number one concern and priority”, Heyliger-Marten stated in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

“I believe the Minister of Justice has come a long way in rectifying this situation. In order to assist her and her Ministry with crossing the proverbial finish line on this matter, it is important for all parties involved to have clarification on what exactly the problem is”, according to Heyliger-Marten. She is convinced that is only way for the process to be finalized once and for all by all stakeholders, and in a timely manner.

“I look forward to this meeting being called urgently, so that industrial actions by the Justice Ministry workers can be prevented. These actions will affect our community on multiple levels, starting at the immigration service at our ports of entry. This is something we can’t afford, so I hope that this matter will be resolved as soon as possible”, Heyliger-Marten concluded.