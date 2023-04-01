Deputy Government Commissioner of Sint Eustatius Claudia Toet resigns

Sint Eustatius — At her request, the Deputy Government Commissioner of Sint Eustatius, Claudia Toet, will resign her duties as Deputy Government Commissioner with effect from June 14th, 2023. She has accepted the position as Director of the Tax and Customs Administration Caribbean Netherlands.

As of June 15th, 2023, Claudia Toet will be starting with an introductory program at the Directorate Private Individuals and Directorate of the Tax and Customs Administration in the Netherlands. She will be in function on the 1st of September 2023 as the Director and will be working from Bonaire.

Toet will support the new incoming Commissioners in the coming period; especially when it comes to knowledge and transfer in Finance.

The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations is working on the process to provide a replacement.

Toet has been working for the Public Entity of Sint Eustatius since 2020. Previously in the role of Coach/Change Manager. Before that, Toet worked for the Municipality of Rotterdam as Head of the Youth Desk, Deputy Director of Taxes and Head of the Enforcement and Supervision Department.