Continuation of the Central Committee meeting of Parliament handling the Initiative National Ordinance amending the Cinema Regulation 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 5, 2023.

The Central Committee which was adjourned on February 24, 2023 will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

Member of Parliament Rolando Brison, the initiator of this draft National Ordinance, will provide answers to the questions posed by the Members of Parliament.

The agenda point is:

Initiatieflandsverordening tot wijziging van de Bioscoopverordening in verband met de wijziging van de verschuldigde rechten, de samenstelling, zittingsduur en andere wijzigingen ten aanzien van de keuringscommissie (Zittingsjaar 2014-2015-079) (IS/1024/2014-2015 dated August 19, 2015)

(Initiative National Ordinance amending the cinema Regulation in connection with the amendment of the duties, composition, tenure, and other changes to the vetting (Parliamentary Year 2014-2015- 079))

