Unveiling plaque in memory to Grace Maccow at Milton Peters College

SOUTH REWARD – Grace Maccow was among the founding members of the Help our Children Foundation (HOCF) and has contributed tremendously towards the goals for over 22 years, always dedicated to the organization’s cause.

On Tuesday, February 28, representatives of the board of HOCF, representatives of the Milton Peters College (MPC), family and friends of the late Grace Maccow gathered at MPC to make another contribution to education, school, youth, and community.

“The foundation found it important to have this done in the presence of her beloved family, and especially today (Tuesday, February 28) as it marks exactly one (1) year since she passed. We are honored to commemorate Grace’s input, her enormous commitment, loyalty, and contribution towards the HOCF and the Sint Maarten Community.

“Grace was passionate about the youths and had a soft heart towards particularly the young and vulnerable in the community. She participated in projects such as the Child fest which has generated much needed funds for charitable organizations in the community.

“In collaboration with the Milton Peters College with the ongoing Keep a Cool Head project to provide 22 classrooms with air-condition (ACs) units, it was decided to donate ACs to three classrooms and in her memory, to adopt classroom C1 and dub it the GRACE MACCOW classroom.

“Grace is gone from sight, but never from our hearts. Today in memory of her work towards the foundation and St. Maarten we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the family with the unveiling of this plague in her memory,” the HOCF said on Tuesday.

The Help our Children Foundation was incorporated on June 14, 2001. The foundations’ goal and objectives are to foster a closer relationship between home, school, and community on behalf of children and youth.

HOCF mission is to also give advice and to carry out projects concerning education and promoting the interest of education on Sint Maarten; to provide financial and other assistance to children, children related activities, institution/establishments dedicated to the furthering of education, environmental awareness, and general proper conduct.