The KPCN has gained 15 new agents

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Friday, March 10, the new officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force officially completed their police training during their graduation ceremony.

During the ceremony, the students received speeches from the Chief of Police of the KPCN, Mr. Alwyn Braaf; the team chief Caribbean of the Police Academy, Mr. Rob Appelhof; Educations Coordinator of the KPCN, Mr. Lionel Vrutaal; Chief Public Prosecutor, Mr. Walter Kupers; and Acting Governor, Mr. Reynolds Oleana in the presence of their family and friends.

After the speeches, the graduating officers received their diplomas and their new epaulettes from the hands of Mr. Braaf and Mr. Appelhof. Subsequently, the official ceremony was concluded with a joint lunch and the new officers had the opportunity to celebrate this great achievement.