Tender launches for revamped retail area at St. Maarten airport

There are seven RFPs for opportunities in retail, restaurants, supermarkets, a pharmacy, and a mini-casino bar

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) in St. Maarten has launched a tender comprising seven airport concession requests for proposals (RFP) for its revamped retail area.

PJIA, which is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean, is undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment aimed at enhancing the experience for passengers, and its business partners. Reconstruction works commenced in September 2021 with the new terminal hall set to be ready this year.

As part of the reconstruction, the retail area in the terminal is undergoing a complete overhaul, with plans for innovative new concepts including a ‘’mega-yacht food court’’, all based on the cultural richness of Sint Maarten, the airport authority stated. In total, the new terminal will feature 34 retail and food & beverage concession units pre- and post-security, including a popup marketing platform for short-term rental. Duty free in the revamped terminal is managed by local partners Penha Duty Free of Curacao, ILTT, and Gouda liquors.

The public tender process for the new RFPs will run from 22 March until 1 May 2023, which is the deadline for the tender. The concession programme includes packages for restaurants, fashion retail, supermarkets, a pharmacy, and a mini-casino bar.

“Our aim is to create an unforgettable experience for our passengers and business partners. The new concession program is a comprehensive upgrade of our retail and food & beverage offerings. With the call for RFPs for the seven new concessions, we are looking forward to bringing innovative and culturally rich concepts to our passengers. We invite all interested parties to take part in this exciting opportunity to be a part of PJIA’s transformation into the benchmark for Caribbean airports,” stated Emile van der Weerd, Executive Consultant Princess Juliana International Airport.

RFP documents can be downloaded from the PJIA website here and further information can be requested by emailing tenders@sxmairport.com.

PJIA served over 1.5 million passengers in 2022, with over 9,000 travellers passing through during its busiest days. The airport currently offers nonstop service to 42 destinations, averaging 61 daily non-stop flights and is working towards reaching 1.9 million total passengers by the end of 2025.

See main video for an overview of the refurbishment at PJIA.

By Kapila Ireland

