Suspect arrested in connection with ongoing investigation into jewelry heist

PHILISPBURG, Sint Maarten — As part of the ongoing investigation into robberies on jewelry stores spanning the past few months, the Special Unit Robbery (SUR) along with personnel from detective and the uniform division carried out a raid early this morning of March 08, 2023 at a residence on down street.

During the course of this raid, one suspect with the initials S.E.O.C who is suspected of being involved in these robberies was arrested. His home was later searched by the detectives and various items were confiscated.

The suspect was later brought to the police where he is being held in custody pending further investigation. This investigation is still ongoing.

SUR detectives urge anyone with information about these robberies to contact KPSM on +1 721 5422222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten if you know or suspect something.