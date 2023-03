Saint Barths BJJ Open Tournament

St. Maarten’s SXM BJJ team had a powerful showing at the annual St Barths BJJ Open tournament on Saturday March 18, 2023. The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu martial art tournament featured Gi (wearing a traditional kimono) matches for kids and adults and no-gi (submission grappling) matches for teens and adults.

A total of 45 athletes from St. Maarten’s SXM BJJ/Team Renzo Gracie traveled to St Barths on the Great Bay Express ferry along with family members. Athletes also travelled from Guadeloupe and Arizona, USA to compete.

Team SXM BJJ dominated taking first place with a total of 210 points with 60 wins, 38 losses. St Barths BJJ earned 84 points with 27 wins, 45 losses. Impact Jiu Jitsu of Arizona USA earned 19 points with 5 wins and 5 losses. The competition ran smoothly using online registration, LCD screens showing scoring and order of fights. The matches were refereed by 4th degree Brazilian Blackbelt Celso Farpado and organizer Christian Graugart.

SXM BJJ’s Head Instructor Melissa Bardfield was proud of the team, many students competed for the first time and some students fought much heavier opponents due to their high skill level. Undefeated kid standouts include Max Rosa, Selah Romney, Sernik Porcasi, Keenan Benjamin, Rylan Benjamin, Eldrick Phebe, Darina Smirnova, Shayr Philips and Tristan Lista.

Adult blue belt Louis Grea overcame a large weight discrepancy to earn the title of no-gi blue belt over 76kilos. Head Muay Thai instructor Sensei Akeem Lewis was also undefeated with double gold in both gi and no gi. Brown belt Arweindh Punwasi took double gold in both gi and no gi in the below 75kilo division.

Gold and Bronze medalist and first-time Jiu Jitsu competitor Nelly Blaise summed up his experience:

“The level of competition was high, but what made the experience even better was the camaraderie and support between the participants and organizers. It’s inspiring to see people come together and share their passion for this sport… Jiu Jitsu is more than just a sport for me, it’s a way of life. I am looking forward to continuing to build myself up and grow as an athlete in this beautiful art.”

Bardfield would like to thank the organizers- St Barths Jiu Jitsu and Christian Graugart of BJJ Globetrotters, The Great Bay Express Ferry, the volunteers, supportive family and most importantly the athletes who put their heart and soul into preparation and action.

Complete Results:

BOYS GI / -22 KG / 9-10 YEARS

1 DAWSON LAKE, SXM BJJ

2 MADISON LIBURD, SXM BJJ

Mixed GI / -25 KG / 6-7 YEARS

1 TRISTAN LISTA, SXM BJJ

2 MILIANI RONDEI, SXM BJJ

3 KEANI OFFRINGA RAVESTEIJN, SXM BJJ

BOYS GI / -31 KG / 8-9 YEARS

1 SHAHYR PHILIPS, SXM BJJ

2 KAI BECKERS, St Barths BJJ

3 WILLIAM OKEEFE, SXM BJJ

BOYS GI / -35 KG / 9-10 YEARS

1 MAX ROSA, SXM BJJ

2 OTTONE FAUROIS, SXM BJJ

3 DILLAN CLAIR, St Barths BJJ

BOYS GI / -51 KG

1 SERNIK PORCASI, SXM BJJ

2 CAMILLE BERRY, St Barths BJJ

3 DENZEL CHARLES, SXM BJJ

BOYS GI / -56KG

1 KEENAN BENJAMIN, SXM BJJ

2 JEAN HAROLD AUDEBERT, SXM BJJ

3 NOA DESPLATS, St Barths BJJ

KIDS MIXED GI / -35 KG / 11-12 YEARS

1RYLAN BENJAMIN, SXM BJJ

2 TOPPER DABOUL, SXM BJJ

3 VICTOR LAURENT, St Barths BJJ

TEENS GI / -65KG

1 ELDRICK PHEBE, SXM BJJ

2 AIDAN WILKIE, SXM BJJ

3 SEBASTIAN HOEKSTRA, SXM BJJ

GIRLS GI / -27 KG

1 GOORIAH YESHNA, St Barths BJJ

2 NILA BENJAMIN, SXM BJJ

3 AYLA BUS, SXM BJJ

GIRLS GI / -33 KG

1 SELAH ROMNEY, SXM BJJ

2 LOUISE BEAL, St Barths BJJ

3 MEGAN LOCKHORN, SXM BJJ

GIRLS GI / -42 KG

1 DARINA SMIRNOVA, SXM BJJ

2 AYANA ROMNEY, SXM BJJ

3 NOÉMIE GREAUX, St Barths BJJ

GIRLS GI / -56 KG

1 NAHJAE PRINCE, SXM BJJ

2 AMANI VANDERCAMP, SXM BJJ

FEMALE GI / OPEN / LIGHT WEIGHT

1 SAMANTHA CURRIER, UNITED STATES

2 LAURA GRATTEPANCHE, St. Barth BJJ

3 LORENA FREIRES, St. Barth BJJ

MALE GI / BLUE / UNDER 76 KG

1 DIECHENGCO JOHN, DJ BJJ

2 MIKE VELO, SXM BJJ

3 MILES CHEASLEY, SXM BJJ

MALE GI / BLUE / OVER 76 KG

1 EDOUARD LAMBERT, St. Barth BJJ

2 RUI ARAÚJO, St. Barth BJJ

3 HAROLD BEAUGENDRE, The Brothers BJJ Guadeloupe

MALE GI / PURPLE & BROWN / OVER 76 KG

1 AKEEM LEWIS, SXM BJJ

2 CHRISTOPHER MUYSHONDT, AUC BJJ/ SXM BJJ

3 NICOLAS HARMANGE, St. Barth BJJ

MALE GI / PURPLE & BROWN / UNDER 76 KG

1 ARWIENDH PUNWASI, SXM BJJ

2 JAMI ELOI, SXM BJJ

3 RONY BEAL, St. Barth BJJ

MALE GI / WHITE / OPEN

1 PABLO BAEZ, St. Barth BJJ

2 YURI HAUSER, SXM BJJ

3 JEAN ONELI (NELLY) BLAISE, SXM BJJ

MALE NO-GI / BLUE / UNDER 76 KG

1 ETHAN LAZARE, Tristar/AUC BJJ/SXM BJJ

2 MIKE VELO, SXM BJJ

3 JON EDWARDS, USA

MALE NO-GI / BLUE / OVER 76 KG

1, LOUIS GREA, SXM BJJ

2 EDOUARD LAMBERT, St. Barth BJJ

3 HAROLD BEAUGENDRE, The Brothers BJJ Guadeloupe

MALE NO-GI / PURPLE & BROWN / OVER 76 KG

1 AKEEM LEWIS, SXM BJJ

2 CHRISTOPHER MUYSHONDT, AUC BJJ/SXM BJJ

3 NICOLAS HARMANGE, St. Barth BJJ

MALE NO-GI / PURPLE & BROWN / UNDER 76 KG

1 ARWIENDH PUNWASI, SXM BJJ

2 JAMI ELOI, SXM BJJ

3 RONY BEAL, St. Barth BJJ

MALE NO-GI / WHITE / OPEN

1 JEAN ONELI (NELLY) BLAISE, SXM BJJ

2 YURI HAUSER, SXM BJJ

3 LUCAS SEEMAN, SXM BJJ

FEMALE NO-GI / OPEN / LIGHT WEIGHT

1 SAMANTHA CURRIER, USA

2 LORENA FREIRES, St. Barth BJJ

3 LAURA GRATTEPANCHE, St. Barth BJJ