Rescheduled Public meeting of Parliament regarding the national ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2023

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on March 22, 2023.

The Public meeting, which was scheduled to begin on March 21, 2023, could not take place due technical difficulties, has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het Land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2023 (Landsverordening begroting 2023) (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-166)(IS/535/2022-2023 d.d. 6 maart 2023)

(Draft National Ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2023 (National Ordinance Budget 2023) (Parliamentary Year 2022-2023-166)) (IS/535/2022-2023 dated March 6, 2023)

Ratification of the decision list of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) held from February 28 – March 3, 2023, in Willemstad, Curacao (IS/543/2022-2023 dated March 9, 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament