Pharmacy Association generously supports free spay and neuter campaign 

CAY HILL, St. Maarten – The Pharmacy Association of St. Maarten (PAS) donated several boxes of medical devices and equipment to the St. Maarten Veterinary Clinic on Saturday in support of the upcoming free spay and neuter campaign.

The campaign – which is being held at the St. Maarten Veterinary Clinic between March 27 and March 31 – is the first large-scale drive to provide free spay and neuter procedures to the island’s cat and dog populations. The initiative is a collaboration between St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation, Animal Defenders St. Maarten, SXM PAWS, local veterinarians, and US-based non-profit organization 4 Leaf Rover.

In addition to the spay and neuter procedures, a host of other wellness treatments will be provided to the animals. These include microchipping, as well as checks for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and leukaemia in cats and transmissible venereal tumour (TVT) and tick fever in dogs. Owners will also receive free shampoo and a collar for their beloved pets.

“Pharmacies do not only provide medicine for people. As many pet owners know, we are also the places where you pick up medicine and supplies when your pets are hurt or sick. One of the goals of the Pharmacy Association of St. Maarten is to promote the safe and effective use of medicines within our community. This is both for humans and the animals that we love and care for. As such, we are proud to support the spay and neuter campaign because it ensures that more of our cats and dogs are given the opportunity to have healthier and happier lives,” said the Pharmacy Association on Saturday.

With limited walk-in slots available, persons can register their (adopted) pets for the free spay and neuter campaign by sending an e-mail to SXMFUREVER@gmail.com.