NLS member extradited to Dutch Kingdom  

WILLEMSTAD / PHILIPSBURG – A suspected high ranking member of the criminal organisation ‘No Limit Soliders’ (NLS) by the initials C.S.H has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the Dutch Kingdom. He remains in custody.

The extradition procedure of C.S.H. took about two years to complete due to legal requirements. With this completion, another part of the ongoing ‘Themis’ investigation has been completed.

The Themis I investigation has partly already been presented to a judge at trial at the Court of First Instance in Curaçao and four suspects have been sentenced. Two suspects are appealing their case. The Themis II hearing at the Court is continuing this week in Curaçao. The case deals with different criminal activities of the criminal organization NLS in Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

According to the Prosecution Service, the criminal organization has been involved in drug trafficking and money laundering for a long time and is responsible for several murders committed in Curaçao, Sint Maarten and in the Netherlands.

In the Themis case, an investigation was conducted into criminal offences committed in recent years in the various countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and in countries outside it. A joint detective team was therefore formed especially for this investigation, consisting of members of the police forces of Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and the Criminal Investigation Cooperation Team RST. This investigation team is led by the Prosecution Services in Sint Maarten and Curaçao.