Leanny Rodríguez, 26 years old becomes the first road fatality of the year

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC / SINT MAARTEN — A young Dominican resident of the Bronx, New York, died this Tuesday in Santiago, Dominican Republic, after spending several days in a coma after suffering an accident while on vacation on Sint Maarten Island.

The young Leanny Rodríguez, 26 years old, had an accident on March 17, 2023 when she lost control aboard a four-wheeler, hitting her head with a rock.

After the accident, her family wanted her to be transferred on a air ambulance plane to the United States, but the journey was very long, so it was decided to take her to the Santiago province, Dominican Republic, where she was admitted to the Unión Médica clinic in Santiago.

In that center, she underwent a first brain surgery to stabilize her.

This Tuesday, her relatives reported that the young woman worsened and the tests stopped showing signs of brain function.

The funeral services will be held starting this Wednesday, at 9:00 in the morning, at the Villa Tapia funeral home, Hermanas Mirabal province, and at 4:00 pm will be the burial at the new cemetery.

After the accident that occurred on March 17, the young woman’s relatives opened a campaign on GoFoundMe to request financial help for travel expenses.

On March 20, the relatives reported that thanks to the donations the young woman had been transferred to the Dominican Republic.

Source: acontecer-dominicano

