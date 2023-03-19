Leader of UP party Rolando Brison released, but remain suspect of taking bribes in the ongoing criminal investigation called “Lissabon”

Public Prosecutor Press Release

Member of Parliament released, remains suspect

On 18 March 2023, the Member of Parliament of Sint Maarten, arrested on 17 March, has been released from custody. He remains a suspect in the ongoing a criminal investigation called “Lissabon”.

The MP is suspected taking bribes and abusing his position.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out.

The “Lissabon” investigation is being conducted by RST under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.



