Integrity Chamber hosts “Meet and Greet” event at St. Peters Community Centre

ST. PETERS, Sint Maarten — The Integrity Chamber hosted its third “Meet and Greet” event on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Rupert I. Maynard Youth Community Centre in St. Peters. The event started with a brief presentation about the Integrity Chamber and the value of integrity for the community, followed by a meet and greet with persons from the community and the representatives of the Integrity Chamber.

The Integrity Chamber was pleased for the opportunity to connect with the residents of Sint Peters and neighbouring districts and to hear their views. The president of the Integrity Chamber, Mrs. Rian Vogels, opened the event with an introduction of herself, followed by fellow members Mr. Rafael Boasman and Mr. Hans Lodder.

The presentation was given by the director, Charna Pompier, and communication officer, Kevin James. The presenters facilitated an interactive discussion stimulated by examples of integrity issues. The event concluded with the members and secretariat socializing with the attendees over light snacks.

Meet and Greet events were previously hosted at the Simpson Bay Community Centre and the Senior Citizens Recreational Centre in Hope Estate. The Integrity Chamber will continue to facilitate dialogue about integrity with the public with similar events.

For more information about the Integrity Chamber, visit the website at www.integritychamber.sx.