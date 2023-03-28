FCCA, Platinum Members and Cruise Executives Embark on Exclusive Networking Event Before Seatrade Cruise Global

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Cruise executives and destination stakeholders had an early check in for Seatrade Cruise Global yesterday evening when they embarked on the annual welcome event hosted by ExcursionInsurance.com and Bacardi – at the Riverside Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Cruise executives and destination stakeholders had an early check in for Seatrade Cruise Global yesterday evening when they embarked on the annual welcome event hosted by Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – and sponsored by Port Everglades,and Bacardi – at the Riverside Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

The function offered an intimate affair between FCCA Platinum Members and Member Line executives, including Richard Sasso, Chairman of MSC Cruises North America, with a dozen high-level executives who decide where ships call, what is used and sold on board, and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure.

“The welcome reception again proved successful in bringing together destination stakeholders and cruise executives to foster relationships and understanding – a feature throughout most of our functions, and one that becomes increasingly important during Seatrade Cruise Global’s prolific opportunities,” said Michele Paige, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FCCA.

The event let the group spark or strengthen relationships and prepare for the week ahead while taking in the water views and fresh catches of both fish and business.

When Seatrade launches, FCCA and most of those same executives and stakeholders will be in tow, as FCCA’s booth (#2263) will serve as a hub for meetings and events.

FCCA has arranged numerous meetings between cruise executives and various destinations, Presidential Partners and Platinum Members, along with other private and public sector representatives, to provide the platform to discuss everything from operational matters to potential new products – as well as numerous impromptu meetings taking place in the allocated space throughout both the open booth area and private rooms.

Additionally, the FCCA booth will host exclusive networking receptions for FCCA Platinum Members and Member Line executives to bring them closer and help close deals, including the FCCA President’s Reception on Tuesday, March 28 from 4-5:30 PM and the FCCA Platinum Member Reception on Wednesday, March 29 from 3:30-5 PM.