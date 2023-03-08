D.Q.B and J.H arrested by ALPHA team detectives.

The ALPHA team together with a group of detectives conducted a house search on Tuesday morning march 07 2023 in the Hope Estate whereby 1 suspect was arrested with the initials H.P.A. for violating the opium law.

The suspect in question is believed to be involved in an ongoing investigation whereby a quantity of narcotics was being imported through the harbor which was intercepted by la

Various electronic devices were confiscated during the search. The investigation is still ongoing. w enforcement.