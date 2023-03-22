Cultural Saturdays with Stilt walking

The Sint Maarten National Heritage Foundation & Museum in collaboration with Funtopia Youth initiative foundation presents Cultural Saturdays which kicked off March 18th in the arcade Infront of the museum located on Front Street 7 in the alley of Coffee Lounge. Saturday March 25th will be the next installation of this initiative.

The General public ages 7 to 27 are welcome to participate. The museum opens at 10:00 am. People can experience a tour of the Museum which has a lot of historical and cultural artifacts.

From 11:00 am members of the F.Y.I. Foundation will be present to give a brief history of stilt walking and the afro Caribbean connection in addition to safety tips and warm up exercises are given before participants can attempt to walk. Interested persons can register in advance or arrive at 10:00 am to secure their spot.

“We hope to continue this initiative in the coming months to bring more awareness to both foundations,” says President of the Funtopia Youth initiative Foundation Lucinda Audain. For more information email us at fyifoundationsxm@gmail.com.