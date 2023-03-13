Central Committee meeting regarding the National Ordinance stipulating the 2023 Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2023

SINT MAARTEN, PHILIPSBURG – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 13, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the Genet ral Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Minister will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2023 (Landsverordening begroting 2023) (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-166) (IS/535/2022-2023 d.d. 6 maart 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament