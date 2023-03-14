APS saddened by the Mary’s Fancy Fire

Cayhill, Sint Maarten, March 13, 2023: Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) is saddened to hear about the fire that broke out yesterday evening, March 12, 2023, at our property located in Mary’s Fancy. Based on the initial assessment, the damage is limited to one of the buildings. Fortunately, the rest of the monuments are still intact. We are grateful to the first responders for their swift response and action.

APS is currently assessing the damages, and we are awaiting the official report from the Fire Department. At this time, we cannot make any further statements until we have finalized our own internal investigation. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the fire and take the necessary steps to prevent any such incidents from happening in the future.

We appreciate the concern and support of the community during this time, and we will keep everyone updated as we receive more information.